nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.58.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get nCino alerts:

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,074,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in nCino by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 182.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 131.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $320,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.88. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.