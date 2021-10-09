Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Needham & Company LLC restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $614.55.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $785.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $735.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

