Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,107,000 after buying an additional 1,021,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.