Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

