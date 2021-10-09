Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Sells $4,034,375.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $632.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

