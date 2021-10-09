New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,335 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in New Relic were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

