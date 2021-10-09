New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.67.

NYSE NEWR opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.