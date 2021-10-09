New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.31. 826,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

