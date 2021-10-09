Newmont Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $255,116,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

