Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.53. 1,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

