Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $70,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.07. The company had a trading volume of 458,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.07. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

