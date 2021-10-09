Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $225,520.42 and $415.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00111833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.64 or 0.00478420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,463,355 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

