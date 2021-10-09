Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,648. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $431.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

