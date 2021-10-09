Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE NGAB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,232,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

