Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $125.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.81.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

