Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.67

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 88809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $895.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220 in the last ninety days. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after buying an additional 117,731 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

