Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

