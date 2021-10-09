Northland Securities Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $57.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

