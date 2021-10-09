Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

NOC opened at $389.72 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $390.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

