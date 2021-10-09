Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 532 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

