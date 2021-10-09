Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $39.89 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

