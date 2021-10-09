Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corning in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

GLW opened at $37.16 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

