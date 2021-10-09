Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

EXR stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average is $162.08.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

