Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

