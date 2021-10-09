Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $730.27 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

