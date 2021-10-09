Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,054 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of BXS opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.