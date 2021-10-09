Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,992 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000.

Shares of RWL opened at $74.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

