Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.