Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 28,906 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,906 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $264.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.79 and a 200-day moving average of $252.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.