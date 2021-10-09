Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.72

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.72 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.13). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,916 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a market cap of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

