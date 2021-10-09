NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.85.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in NOW by 3.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NOW by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NOW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

