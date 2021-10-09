Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.34. 6,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,158,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Specifically, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,412 shares of company stock worth $8,902,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

