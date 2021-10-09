Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21. 282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

