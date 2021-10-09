Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:JPC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.