NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 367,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,656,000 after purchasing an additional 101,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $6,886,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 177.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,889 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $126.80 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.