Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $2,087,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

