OctoFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $27,281.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $6.75 or 0.00012275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00230107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00101925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

