Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total value of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

