One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of One Horizon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. One Horizon Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 8,248,083 shares.

About One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital media, entertainment and secure messaging businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sales of Secure Messaging Licenses, 123 Wish, Love Media House, and Browning Productions. The 123 Wish segment offers an experience based platform where subscribers have a chance to play and win experiences from celebrities, athletes and artists.

