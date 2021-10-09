OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCFT. CLSA dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

