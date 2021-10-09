OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £68.72 million and a PE ratio of 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.32.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

