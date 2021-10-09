OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £68.72 million and a PE ratio of 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.32.
