OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 2.6%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 43,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,802,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $674.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 96.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OrganiGram by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $2,764,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.