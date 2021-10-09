ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ORIC has been the topic of several other research reports. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.