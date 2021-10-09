Origin Asset Management LLP Has $868,000 Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $4.48 on Friday, reaching $226.39. 135,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,022. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.69.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

