Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,782. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

