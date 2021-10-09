Origin Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $583.92. 851,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

