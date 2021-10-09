Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

MED traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $192.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,608. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

