OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

