Osisko Mining’s (OSK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $5.50 rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
OSK opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.30 million and a P/E ratio of -50.20. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$4.12.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
