Osisko Mining’s (OSK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $5.50 rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

OSK opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.30 million and a P/E ratio of -50.20. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$4.12.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 773,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,938. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$211,200. Insiders have acquired 130,840 shares of company stock valued at $350,078 in the last three months.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

