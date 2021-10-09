Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OUT opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.