Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
OUT opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
